Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $65.62

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

KBCSY stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. KBC Group has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

