Brokerages Set KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT at $65.62

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.62.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($68.37) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €63.00 ($64.29) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
KBC Group Stock Performance
KBCSY stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. KBC Group has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.