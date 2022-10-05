Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$5.68

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$25,200.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company has a market cap of C$463.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

See Also

