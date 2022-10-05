Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 580,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

