Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.84. 58,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. The company has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

