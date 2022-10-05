Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,065,000 after buying an additional 285,027 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 100,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

