Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

