Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 195,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,659,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.