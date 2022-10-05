Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 944,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Comcast by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,291,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. 289,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

