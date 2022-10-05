Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 4,009 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,813. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46.

