Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,841,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,978 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 81,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

