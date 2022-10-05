Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 3.5 %

META traded down $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 313,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,500,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.31. The company has a market capitalization of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $353.83.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,446,098 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.54.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

