Brightworth Purchases New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brightworth purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 84,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,882,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 49,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 180,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 375,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,429,805. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.