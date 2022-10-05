Brightworth Purchases 901 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brightworth boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $140.41. 45,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,572. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $135.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

