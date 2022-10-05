Brightworth Has $662,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brightworth lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.