Brightworth Has $10.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brightworth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3,462.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after buying an additional 903,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.28. 6,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.93. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

