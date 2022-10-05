Brightworth Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brightworth boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $218.04. 29,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,696. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

