Brightworth Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brightworth decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.3% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 228,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,713,000 after buying an additional 30,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.65. 7,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

