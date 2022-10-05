Bright Union Tops 1-Day Volume of $15,219.00 (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Bright Union has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. Bright Union has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $15,219.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bright Union coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bright Union Coin Profile

Bright Union was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. Bright Union’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins. Bright Union’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bright Union’s official website is brightunion.io.

Buying and Selling Bright Union

According to CryptoCompare, “Bright Union is a crypto coverage (“insurance”) aggregation platform that allows user to protect their capital from hacks, smart contract fails, and rug pulls. Bright Union as aggregator facilitates three key actions: compare, buy and provide crypto coverages.The official Bright Union ticker is “BRIGHT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bright Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bright Union should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bright Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

