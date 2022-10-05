Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 798,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

