Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 798,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
