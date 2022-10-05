Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $3.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 601.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Price Performance

BHG stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $743.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 117.73% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

