BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Shares Up 11.5%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPXXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BPER Banca from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BPER Banca from €2.60 ($2.65) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.55.

BPER Banca Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

Further Reading

