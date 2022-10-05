BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 315.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 168.50 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.52. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

