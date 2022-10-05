Bornite Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 4.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 974.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 46,312 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,313,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.27. 8,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

