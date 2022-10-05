Bornite Capital Management LP Purchases 40,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 10.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2 %

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.73. 33,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,033. The company has a market capitalization of $290.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.69 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.