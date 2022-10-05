Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,000. Westlake accounts for 3.2% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Insider Activity

Westlake Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,232. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $109.78.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

