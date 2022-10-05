BORA Market Capitalization Tops $284.56 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, BORA has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $284.56 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. BORA’s official website is island.boraecosystem.com. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA supports blockchain-related technologies such as token connection and smart contracts for developers to develop blockchain technology applied content (BApps) easily. Such produced contents are provided to the users through the BORA ECOSYSTEM platform. Currently, BORA works with developers in various services and industries, starting with the IT entertainment field, including games, music, video, and other industries, such as ICT industry that utilizes Big Data of education, healthcare and location information and FinTech grafted area for real estate rental and investment.”

