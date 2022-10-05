BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,454 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,454 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.28. 46,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.73 and a one year high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.97.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

