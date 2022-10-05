BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,278 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 268,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,559. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

