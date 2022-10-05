BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,080,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $90.67. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

