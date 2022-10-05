BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 1.3% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $750,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,065. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $256.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day moving average of $206.98.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

