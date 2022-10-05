BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 46,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.