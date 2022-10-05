BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,833 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,727,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CF Industries by 1,215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 187,567 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CF Industries by 35,937.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $102.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,467. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

