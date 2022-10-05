BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Rating) rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.65). Approximately 736,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 944% from the average daily volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.56).

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £324.01 million and a P/E ratio of 1,208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 306.55.

About BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

