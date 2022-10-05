Blind Boxes (BLES) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Blind Boxes has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blind Boxes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Blind Boxes has a total market capitalization of $583,900.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blind Boxes alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blind Boxes Coin Profile

Blind Boxes was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blind Boxes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blind Boxes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blind Boxes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blind Boxes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.