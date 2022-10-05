Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. 54,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,222,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,331.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,045 shares of company stock worth $304,056 in the last three months. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

