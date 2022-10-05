BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,495. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.