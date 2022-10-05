BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1229 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.