BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $56.10.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
