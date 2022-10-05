BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

