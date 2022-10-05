BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BNY traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $15.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.