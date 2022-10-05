BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.