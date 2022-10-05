BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE:MYI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,313. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
