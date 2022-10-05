BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MUJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,084. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

