BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE MUJ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,084. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
