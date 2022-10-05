BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,754. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $174,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.