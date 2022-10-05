Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

