BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MUA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 108,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

