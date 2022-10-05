BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MUA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 102,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
