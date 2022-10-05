BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

BIT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 81,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,133. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

