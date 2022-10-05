BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Up 3.0 %
BIT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. 81,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,133. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
