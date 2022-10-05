BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of BTA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 296,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,602. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
