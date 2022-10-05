Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BIGZ)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

