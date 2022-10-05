BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

