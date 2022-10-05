BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 4,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,821. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

