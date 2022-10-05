BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BOE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,298. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

